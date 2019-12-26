Drake removes infamous 'Chair Girl' from new music video
A woman known as ``Chair Girl'' after she was filmed tossing a chair from a 45th-floor Toronto balcony, narrowly missing a highway, has been cut from Drake's latest music video.
The Canadian rapper announced the change to the video for ``War'' on Instagram, after first acknowledging her appearance on Christmas Eve in a post saying he doesn't pick extras.
Marcella Zoia pleaded guilty to mischief causing danger to life in court last month.
She has yet to be sentenced, but prosecutors are seeking six months in prison.
