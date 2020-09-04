Dress up your home for Grape and Wine



While the annual Niagara Grape and Wine Festival Grande Parade is cancelled this month, it's spirit lives on.

Organizors are inviting all of Niagara to show their Grape and Wine spirit and decorate their porches, lawns, homes and businesses.

The Festival will livestream the community spirit and will reward the five most "spirited" neighbourhoods with a mini parade down their street on Saturday, September 26th.

Share your efforts by using the hashtag #MeridianPorchParade and tagging @niagarawinefest with your progress pictures and the final product for your chance to be featured on our Meridian Porch Parade livestream starting at 1pm on Saturday, September 26!

