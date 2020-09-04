Dress up your home for Grape and Wine
While the annual Niagara Grape and Wine Festival Grande Parade is cancelled this month, it's spirit lives on.
Organizors are inviting all of Niagara to show their Grape and Wine spirit and decorate their porches, lawns, homes and businesses.
The Festival will livestream the community spirit and will reward the five most "spirited" neighbourhoods with a mini parade down their street on Saturday, September 26th.
Share your efforts by using the hashtag #MeridianPorchParade and tagging @niagarawinefest with your progress pictures and the final product for your chance to be featured on our Meridian Porch Parade livestream starting at 1pm on Saturday, September 26!
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - September 5thThis week, Liz speaks with Agatha Podgorski, Director of Communications for the Culinary Trail Association about all the food-related travel options in Niagara and in Ontario. In segment two, Liz is looking at the countries welcoming Canadian travellers right now and what's expected in terms of travel health insurance and negative COVID-19 tests. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
FOOD THERAPY - September 5thLynn talks to Janet Pritchard from McMaster University about eating to prevent age-related frailty, or sarcopenia. See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.
-
Karl Dockstader, Co-host of One Dish, One Mic on News Talk 610 CKTB - Arrested while covering the ongoing Indigenous land dispute at 1492 Land Back LaneKarl Dockstader joined Matt Holmes on The Weekend Edition, Saturday, September 05/20 See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.