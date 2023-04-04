Drive-In ready to return in Niagara

The Drive-In is back in Niagara this weekend.

After being closed for the summer of 2022 the facility on Highway 20 was sold to Premier Theatres.

The Skyway Drive-in Theatre, as it will now be known, did a soft opening back on Halloween but as of Thursday they will open for the season.

Click HERE to listen to Owner Bryan Allen discuss the opening on Niagara in the Morning.

Renovations have been made to the concession area and they are opening an arcade room as well.

As the weather improves they also plan on installing a patio.

For more information visit their website https://premiertheatres.ca/skyway