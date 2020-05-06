Drive-ins hoping to get green light to open
Have you wondered if the Canview Drive-in, Niagara's only drive-in theatre, will be opening this spring?
It's possible.
Brian Allen, the president of Premier Drive-In Theatres is hoping the classic outdoor theatres will be allowed to open this month or early June.
Allen says they have a plan that starts with further distancing the vehicles in front of the screens, bleaching washrooms every 15 minutes and adding porta potties to stagger go times, and having concession food delivered right to vehicles.
As for what films they will be showing because major studios are delaying releases, he says drive-ins south of the border are still filling up even though the films they are showing are two to three months old because as he puts it "people just want to go out."
