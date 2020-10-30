Drive-thru COVID testing in St. Catharines moves indoors on Monday with cooler weather here
The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre in St. Catharines will be moving indoors on Monday with cooler temperatures on the way.
Beginning Tuesday, November 3rd, people requiring a COVID test will access the centre through a dedicated entrance, located behind the Walker Family Cancer Centre in the Outpatient Mental Health area of the St. Catharines Site hospital property.
Similar to Niagara Falls and Welland Assessment Centres, patients will be asked to wait in their car upon arrival until they receive a call from Assessment Centre staff.
If they do not have a cellphone or arrive without a vehicle, patients will be asked to come to the door and wait outside until a staff member greets them.
The three Assessment Centres in Niagara are available by appointment only.
People can book an appointment online or by calling 905-378-4647, ext. 42819 (4-CV19) and leaving a message.
-
PARENTAL GUIDANCE - Episode 43This week, Chrissy is joined by Pam Isaak to talk about COVID burnout and different layers that make all decisions that much harder.
-
LIFE UNSCRIPTED - Episode 35We all know that Isolation, work and family stress has caused a large increase in anxiety so it's not really surprising that lot of us are having an extra glass of wine. Kids are struggling as well and may need help. On Life Unscripted this week Janice Arnoldi talks to Marnie Prokator from Community and Addiction Services of Niagara. If you feel your drinking, drug use or gambling is becoming a problem call CASON at (905) 684-1183.
-
LIZ FLEMING TRAVELS - October 31stThis week, Liz speaks with Jenny Hipwell, Spa Director at White Oaks, about how spas are stepping up to make it possible for us to enjoy a relaxing and safe getaway. Liz also talks about the hippie culture on Ibiza and about ways to travel and leave the world a little better than you found it.