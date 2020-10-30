Drive-thru COVID testing in St. Catharines moves indoors on Monday with cooler weather here

The drive-thru COVID-19 testing centre in St. Catharines will be moving indoors on Monday with cooler temperatures on the way.

Beginning Tuesday, November 3rd, people requiring a COVID test will access the centre through a dedicated entrance, located behind the Walker Family Cancer Centre in the Outpatient Mental Health area of the St. Catharines Site hospital property.

Similar to Niagara Falls and Welland Assessment Centres, patients will be asked to wait in their car upon arrival until they receive a call from Assessment Centre staff.

If they do not have a cellphone or arrive without a vehicle, patients will be asked to come to the door and wait outside until a staff member greets them.

The three Assessment Centres in Niagara are available by appointment only.

People can book an appointment online or by calling 905-378-4647, ext. 42819 (4-CV19) and leaving a message.