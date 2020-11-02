Drive-thru flu clinics return this week to Gale Centre

Despite some reports of a flu vaccine shortage in Ontario, a series of drive-thru flu shot clinics continue at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls this week.

A clinic takes place today and again on Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

One will operate Saturday morning from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

The same dates and times next week as well.

No appointments are necessary and participants are asked to wear loose-fitting t-shirts and a mask.

There will be a separate section for walk-ups for individuals who do not have access to a vehicle.

Niagara Falls Transit is also offering free rides for seniors to the Gale Centre on clinic days.

The clinics are a partnership between the City of Niagara Falls, Portage Medical Family Health Team, and Niagara Medical Group Family Health Team

Earlier today, The Ontario Pharmacists Association reported that most pharmacies have run out of doses and it's not clear when they'll get more.