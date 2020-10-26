Drive thru flu shot clinics opening in Niagara Falls

The city of Niagara Falls is hosting a series of drive thru flu shot clinics.

The first clinics will be held tomorrow and Thursday between 9 am and 4 pm in the parking lot of the Gale Centre.

Additional dates include November 3rd, 5th and 7th as well as November 10th, 12th and 14th.

Walk-ins are also welcome.

All the city asks is that you wear a mask and a loose fitting top.

