Driver, 64, charged after school bus drags child stuck in doors

Ontario Provincial Police say a person has been charged with careless driving after a school bus drove a short distance with a child caught in its doors.

OPP say police responded to a call in the Mount Pleasant region of Brant County, Ont., just before 4 p.m. on Nov. 1.

A police investigation found that a five-year-old child was getting off a school bus when the doors closed and trapped part of their body.

Police say the bus travelled between 4.5 and six metres with the child's legs dangling outside the bus before it stopped.

The child reportedly suffered minor injuries.

Police say a 64-year-old from Brant County faces a provincial offence notice for careless driving.