Driver arrested after 11 year old boy hit in Hamilton crosswalk
A driver has been charged after an 11 year old boy was hit while using a crosswalk in Hamilton.
It happened yesterday afternoon just before 3:30 p.m. when the boy was crossing Royal Vista Drive with the help of a crossing guard.
Hamilton Police officials say a 28 year old Hamilton man driving a Dodge RAM failed to stop for a traffic light or the crossing guard.
The boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver has been arrested and charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm.
Police have ruled out driver impairment, but other factors are still being considered at this time.
