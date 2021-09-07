Driver arrested after failing breath test during Niagara Regional Police RIDE check

A driver was arrested as Niagara Regional Police performed RIDE checks during the long weekend.

Officers stopped approximately 500 drivers while conducting checks in St. Catharines and Thorold on Friday.

Overall, 20 drivers were asked for breath samples and one driver was arrested after failing the test. Their vehicle was towed and their licence has been suspended for 90 days.

Two other drivers also registered in the 'Alert' level during breath tests and had their licences suspended for three days.

Several drivers received tickets for various traffic related offences.