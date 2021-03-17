Driver arrested after single vehicle crash on Niagara River Parkway
A driver has been arrested after police closed part of the Niagara River Parkway for a single vehicle crash investigation.
Niagara Parks Police closed part of the Parkway from Clifton Hill to Murray Street late last night after a driver crashed into a light pole.
The driver was unharmed and has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.
The road has reopened to regular traffic.
