Driver arrested after single vehicle crash on Niagara River Parkway

CKTB - NEWS - Niagara Parks Police

A driver has been arrested after police closed part of the Niagara River Parkway for a single vehicle crash investigation.

Niagara Parks Police closed part of the Parkway from Clifton Hill to Murray Street late last night after a driver crashed into a light pole.

The driver was unharmed and has been arrested and charged with impaired driving.

The road has reopened to regular traffic.

