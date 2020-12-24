Driver arrested during latest NRP RIDE Checks in Fort Erie and St. Catharines

A driver was arrested for driving while disqualified during the latest Niagara Regional Police RIDE Check.

Approximately 800 vehicles were stopped when officers set up the checks in Fort Erie and St. Catharines yesterday between 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Officers asked 18 drivers for roadside tests.

In all, 11 Provincial Offence Notices were handed out for offences such as using improper plates and driving under suspension.