Driver arrested during Niagara Regional Police RIDE check

A driver was arrested at a Port Colborne RIDE check after failing the breath test.

Niagara Regional Police stopped around 400 drivers near Sherkston Shores yesterday as part of a RIDE check.

In all, 12 drivers at that location were asked to provide a breath sample.

One driver, 40 year old Sokha Kheng of Downsview was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Police also stopped 120 drivers during a RIDE check near Westchester Crescent in St. Catharines where another 4 drivers were asked for samples, but they all registered in an acceptable level.