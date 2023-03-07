iHeartRadio
Driver caught doing 99 km/hr near Niagara school facing stunt driving charges


nrp speeding

Two people are facing stunt driving charges after being caught by police in Port Colborne.

The two vehicles were caught doing 99 km/hr and 97 km/hr in a 50 k zone at West Side Road and Merritt Parkway.

Officers say they were very concerned as the cars were speeding close to a school and the one vehicle clocked at 99km/hr was during school hours with a crossing guard present.

Both cars have been impounded.

 

