Driver caught doing 99 km/hr near Niagara school facing stunt driving charges
Two people are facing stunt driving charges after being caught by police in Port Colborne.
The two vehicles were caught doing 99 km/hr and 97 km/hr in a 50 k zone at West Side Road and Merritt Parkway.
Officers say they were very concerned as the cars were speeding close to a school and the one vehicle clocked at 99km/hr was during school hours with a crossing guard present.
Both cars have been impounded.
Our @6Nrps @NiagRegPolice keeping our roads safe. Today two people charged for stunting in the area of Westside/Merritt. 99km/h and 97km/h in a 50 km/zone. Of concern was the proximity to a school. The 99km/h was during school hours with a crossing guard present. Cars impounded. pic.twitter.com/4fRgmMGiD0— 6DistrictNRPS (@6Nrps) March 6, 2023
