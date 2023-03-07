Driver caught doing 99 km/hr near Niagara school facing stunt driving charges

Two people are facing stunt driving charges after being caught by police in Port Colborne.

The two vehicles were caught doing 99 km/hr and 97 km/hr in a 50 k zone at West Side Road and Merritt Parkway.

Officers say they were very concerned as the cars were speeding close to a school and the one vehicle clocked at 99km/hr was during school hours with a crossing guard present.

Both cars have been impounded.