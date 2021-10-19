Driver charged after police say they were travelling at 137 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone

A driver has been arrested for stunt driving on the Red Hill Valley Parkway.

Hamilton Police arrested the driver on Sunday night after they say the driver was travelling at 137 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone.

Stricter consequences for stunt driving came into effect in September of this year including an increase in roadside driver's license suspensions from seven days to 30 days.

When announcing the harsher penalties earlier this year, Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney said there has been an increase in dangerous driving behaviours since the start of the pandemic as, "...our roads witnessed a significant decrease in traffic levels. But unfortunately many drivers took these open roads as an invitation to put their foot down on the gas pedal." She reported police in Toronto alone laid a total of 796 stunt driving charges between the start of March and the end of December last year.