Driver charged for driving 60 km/h over the limit on Hwy 420
Niagara OPP have charged a driver after clocking a vehicle at 60 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 420.
The 47 year old driver was also charged last night with having no insurance and the car was towed.
#NiagaraOPP just stopped this veh going 60km/hr over the posted limit on #Hwy420 in #niagarafalls. Turns out it also has #NoInsurance. 47yr old driver charged for both. ^kw#ExpensiveLesson#ArriveAlive pic.twitter.com/PuPs3eiqXi— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 6, 2023