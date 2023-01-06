iHeartRadio
Driver charged for driving 60 km/h over the limit on Hwy 420


Niagara OPP have charged a driver after clocking a vehicle at 60 km/h over the speed limit on Highway 420.

The 47 year old driver was also charged last night with having no insurance and the car was towed.

