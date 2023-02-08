iHeartRadio
Driver charged with first-degree murder in Quebec daycare bus attack


The driver of a bus that crashed into a Montreal-area daycare this morning, killing two children, has been formally charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault.

Pierre Ny St-Amand, 51, appeared by video at the Laval, Que., courthouse and will remain detained.

Six other children were injured and transported to hospitals in Laval and Montreal, but doctors said their lives were not in danger.

More coming.

