Driver facing charges after NRP officer spots bizarre vehicle on the road
A driver is facing multiple charges after a Niagara Regional Police officer spotted a bizarre vehicle on the road.
The officer stopped the van during Monday night's rain.
It had no plates, headlights or taillights and the windows had been covered following some bodywork.
The driver told the officer they were taking the vehicle home to paint it.
-
YWCA fight against human traffickingTim talks to Elizabeth Zimmerman E.D. with the YWCA on leading the fight against human trafficking.
-
Legal Stories of the WeekAnti-lockdown protest organizer facing criminal charges. Niagara police raises alarm on disturbing social media trend “National Rape Day”. Criminal Lawyer Ari Goldkind joins Tim every Tuesday to discuss the legal stories of the week.
-
view from the drive thru - What is National Denim Day?view from the drive thru - What is National Denim Day?