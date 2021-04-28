iHeartRadio
Driver facing charges after NRP officer spots bizarre vehicle on the road

A driver is facing multiple charges after a Niagara Regional Police officer spotted a bizarre vehicle on the road.

The officer stopped the van during Monday night's rain.

It had no plates, headlights or taillights and the windows had been covered following some bodywork.

The driver told the officer they were taking the vehicle home to paint it.

