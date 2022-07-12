Driver facing stunt driving charges with kids in the vehicle
Niagara OPP have charged a driver with stunt driving after they were pulled over with 3 kids in the vehicle.
Officers say they stopped the vehicle on the QEW in Lincoln going 169 km/hr.
Police say that the driver explained that they were speeding because two of the three kids had to use the bathroom.
The driver was charged with stunt driving and the vehicle was towed.
#NiagaraOPP stopped this veh on the #QEW in #Lincoln this evening. The driver explained they were speeding because 2 of the 3 kids in the car had to use the bathroom... charged #Stunt. ^kw#NoExcuses#SlowDown pic.twitter.com/iAbqpfpzlZ— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) July 12, 2022
