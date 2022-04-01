Driver in fatal Toronto crash had seizure behind the wheel
Toronto police say a driver had what appeared to be a seizure behind the wheel, then got back in his car and crashed on Thursday evening, killing himself and two pedestrians.
The collision on Lakeshore Boulevard West _ a major arterial road along Toronto's waterfront _ happened during the evening rush.
Police say the 36-year-old man crashed into a parked van when he had the seizure, and people in the area smashed through his window to try to help, as he was unresponsive.
They say the man _ who they say was subject to a Canada-wide Criminal Code driving prohibition and a provincial driver's licence medical suspension _ later re-entered his vehicle and drove away.
Police say his speeding car then struck a 75-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman who were crossing the street, before crashing into a flatbed trailer.
All three died at the scene.
