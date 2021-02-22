Driver in Oakville calls 911 to self-report impaired driving
Halton Regional Police are reporting what they think may be a first for the detachment - a self-reporting impaired driver.
Officials say the driver was located in Oakville after calling 911 to report themselves for impaired driving.
When officers stopped the driver, they were four times over the legal limit.
The driver was arrested without incident.
