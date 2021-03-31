Driver 'lucky to be alive' after tire smashes into windshield on 401

A driver is lucky to be alive after a tire smashed into her windshield.

It happened in the 401 westbound express lanes just past Renforth Drive near Toronto yesterday as the tire separated from a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says if the wheel had hit just a few inches over the story may be completely different.

The driver, identified as Lisa, was able to escape with only minor injuries.

"In a split second I saw a tire - I believe I saw it bounce once, I could be incorrect. I saw it bounce extremely high and it was coming down right at my windshield. I, as quickly as I could, took a look to see if there was anywhere I could go to escape this tire and not cause injury or accident to anyone else and it just - I looked back and thought 'This is it. I'm going to die and this is the end.'"

Schmidt says the tires on the other vehicle had been changed at a garage last week and all three of the other wheels were also loose.

Officers report an increase in these kinds of incidents as drivers take off their winter tires.