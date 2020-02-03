Driver of car that ended up in Welland Canal turns himself in to police
The man believed to have crashed his Audi A4 into the Welland Canal on January 21st has now surrendered himself to Niagara Regional Police.
23-year-old Aaron Corey Brown turned himself in Sunday, February 2nd at 2 District office in Niagara Falls.
Brown was wanted on 2 counts of dangerous operation causing bodily harm, and another two counts of failing to stop causing bodily harm, in relation to the incident on January 21st.
The car had 6 occupants when it made it's way into the canal.
As a result, one man in his 20's was sent to hospital with serious injuries, with Brown fleeing the scene on foot.
Police say Brown remains in custody awaiting his February 6th court date.
