Driver of motorcycle dead and SIU called in after St. Catharines crash

The driver of a motorcycle involved in a crash in St. Catharines has died.

NRP are on the scene of the serious collision involving a motorcycle in the area of York Street and Taylor Street that happened at 10 o'clock this morning.

The driver of a motorcycle was transported from the scene in critical condition, but has now been pronounced dead at the hospital.

The NRPS Collision Reconstruction Unit and Forensic Services Unit are investigating.

The Ontario Special Investigations Unit has invoked their mandate and are also investigation due to an interaction an NRPS officers had with the driver prior to the collision.