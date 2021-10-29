Driver pronounced deceased in rear-end collision involving transport truck on QEW near Fruitland

One person has died in a serious crash on the Fort Erie bound QEW.

OPP officials confirm a car and a transport truck were involved in the collision around 6 a.m. near Fruitland Road.

OPP Sergeant Kerry Schmidt says investigators believe traffic was moving relatively slowly through the area this morning due to construction. Schmidt says the driver of the truck was slowing down or stopped when the truck was rear-ended by the driver of the other vehicle.

The vehicle flipped, landing on its roof and the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. The transport truck driver was not hurt.

The Fort Erie bound lanes of the QEW near Fruitland will be closed all morning for a police investigation.