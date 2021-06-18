Driver stabbed after father and son hit in St. Catharines crosswalk

A man has been arrested after a driver was stabbed during a fight after a young boy and his father were hit while using a St. Catharines crosswalk.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the Ontario and Scott Street West area last night just after 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived they determined a 45 year old man and his 6 year old son were using the crosswalk when they were hit by the driver of a 2009 black Toyota pickup truck.

The 32 year old driver got out of the vehicle and approached the man and his son, and a fight began.

The driver was stabbed during the fight.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the boy and his father suffered minor injuries.

Officers have arrested the father, Ryan Garrett and charged him with aggravated assault.