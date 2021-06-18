Driver stabbed after father and son hit in St. Catharines crosswalk
A man has been arrested after a driver was stabbed during a fight after a young boy and his father were hit while using a St. Catharines crosswalk.
Niagara Regional Police were called to the Ontario and Scott Street West area last night just after 7:30 p.m.
When they arrived they determined a 45 year old man and his 6 year old son were using the crosswalk when they were hit by the driver of a 2009 black Toyota pickup truck.
The 32 year old driver got out of the vehicle and approached the man and his son, and a fight began.
The driver was stabbed during the fight.
The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the boy and his father suffered minor injuries.
Officers have arrested the father, Ryan Garrett and charged him with aggravated assault.
-
ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Ted MouradianROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Ted Mouradian
-
AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSETim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV! Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Luca (direct-to-streaming on Disney+) *The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (in theatres) *Censor (VOD)
-
Navigating summer downtown closuresPedestrians will take over downtown St. Catharines this afternoon as summer street closures return. Tim talks to Councillor Mat Siscoe on how things are changing a bit based on feedback from last year.