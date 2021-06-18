iHeartRadio
21°C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Driver stabbed after father and son hit in St. Catharines crosswalk

CKTB-NEWS-NRP_Niagara_Regional_Police

A man has been arrested after a driver was stabbed during a fight after a young boy and his father were hit while using a St. Catharines crosswalk.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the Ontario and Scott Street West area last night just after 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived they determined a 45 year old man and his 6 year old son were using the crosswalk when they were hit by the driver of a 2009 black Toyota pickup truck.

The 32 year old driver got out of the vehicle and approached the man and his son, and a fight began.

The driver was stabbed during the fight.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries while the boy and his father suffered minor injuries.

Officers have arrested the father, Ryan Garrett and charged him with aggravated assault.

Latest Audio

  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Ted Mouradian

    ROUNDTABLE Marty Mako and Ted Mouradian
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    AT THE MOVIES WITH RICHARD CROUSE

    Tim talks to Richard Crouse, Host of the talk show Pop Life on CTV NewsChannel and CTV!  Pop Life airing Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. ET and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. ET on CTV News Channel. This week watching: *Luca (direct-to-streaming on Disney+) *The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (in theatres) *Censor (VOD)
  • image.jpg?t=1556719722&size=Large

    Navigating summer downtown closures

    Pedestrians will take over downtown St. Catharines this afternoon as summer street closures return. Tim talks to Councillor Mat Siscoe on how things are changing a bit based on feedback from last year.