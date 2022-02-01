Driver stopped on QEW in St. Catharines for distracted driving also failed to have car insurance
A Niagara OPP stopped a vehicle on the QEW in St.Catharines this morning, and found the vehicle was also uninsured.
Officials say the driver told the attending officer "I just assumed my ex was paying for it."
Police say the driver is facing distracted driving and insurance charges and drivers should never assume their ex-spouses are still paying the bill.
#NiagaraOPP just stopped a vehicle on the #QEW in #StCatharines for #DistractedDriving. Further checks revealed the vehicle was also uninsured. "I just assumed my ex was paying for it."... was the drivers response. Charged #Distracted #NoInsurance. ^kw#NeverAssume— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) February 1, 2022
