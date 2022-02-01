iHeartRadio
Driver stopped on QEW in St. Catharines for distracted driving also failed to have car insurance

A Niagara OPP stopped a vehicle on the QEW in St.Catharines this morning, and found the vehicle was also uninsured.

Officials say the driver told the attending officer "I just assumed my ex was paying for it."

Police say the driver is facing distracted driving and insurance charges and drivers should never assume their ex-spouses are still paying the bill.

 

