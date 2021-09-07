Drivers reminded to be mindful as students return to in-person learning

School will be back in session for many students in Niagara today.

It will be a big day for many students as they physically return to the classroom after being limited to virtual learning due to the pandemic.

Given the excitement of the day, drivers are reminded to be extra cautious in school zones and watch for children heading to and from class.

Niagara Regional Police officers will be stationed near school zones to ensure all drivers are slowing down and stopping for school buses.

The NRP have teamed up with Niagara Student Transportation Services again to review surveillance footage on school buses.

Bus drivers will be reporting drivers who fail to stop for a school bus when the red overhead lights are flashing and the stop arm is deployed.

While students in Niagara are returning, the same cannot be said everywhere, including within Ontario's largest school board, the Toronto District School Board. Students there won't go back until Thursday.