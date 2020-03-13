Drivers reminded to watch for motorcyclists as Friday the 13th dawns
Drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for motorcyclists this morning.
It's the first of two Friday the 13th's in 2020 and some eager bikers will be making the traditional pilgrimage to Port Dover.
Extra OPP officers will be on the roads to help with traffic issues and ensure all attendees are being responsible.
The next Friday the 13th is coming up in November.
FOOD THERAPY MAR 14TH
Today on Food Therapy, host Lynn Ogryzlo is talking about foods you can eat to help you feel younger!
NIAGARA REAL ESTATE SHOW - Episode 2
This week, Tim Denis and Rob Golfi talk about which home renovations can add value to your home. Also, do you need to disclose if someone died in your home?
Chris Bittle - St. Catharines MP
Matt talks with Chris about the Federal government's response to the outbreak of Covid-19.