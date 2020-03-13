iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
61010
Sms*

Drivers reminded to watch for motorcyclists as Friday the 13th dawns

NEWS - CKTB - Motorcycles

Drivers are reminded to keep an eye out for motorcyclists this morning.

It's the first of two Friday the 13th's in 2020 and some eager bikers will be making the traditional pilgrimage to Port Dover.

Extra OPP officers will be on the roads to help with traffic issues and ensure all attendees are being responsible.

The next Friday the 13th is coming up in November.
 

CKTB - Storm Desk Llink
CKTB - Stormdesk - 300x100

Latest Audio