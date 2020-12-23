DriveTest cancels all road tests until new year

People hoping to get their driver's licence soon will have to wait a bit longer as the province cancels all road tests.

With the province-wide lockdown kicking in on December 26th, the province has announced all in-vehicle tests will be cancelled until next year.

Right now, the plan is for tests in Northern Ontario to resume on January 9th while tests elsewhere return on January 23rd.

There are no penalties for cancelled road test and a credit will be available to rebook tests once the lockdown ends.

DriveTest centres are still open for inside services with capacity restrictions and COVID-19 preventative measures in place.