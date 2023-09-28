Drone test planned for Friday night in Niagara Falls

The sky in Niagara Falls will be filled with drones tomorrow night.

The test show will include three hundred drones in the sky between the Skylon Tower and Clifton Hill.

There will be no audio component during the 10 minute test as it is only to examine sight lines in the area.

Fireworks will still be going off at 10 p.m. with the drone test immediately afterwards.

Organizers say the testing is all part of ongoing discussions about whether a drone show should replace the nightly fireworks.

Due to the test the pathway between Robinson (Skylon Tower) and Clifton Hill will be closed to pedestrian traffic for safety reasons.

