Drone test rescheduled for Thursday in Niagara Falls

The drone test originally scheduled for last week in Niagara Falls has been rescheduled for Thursday night.

Officials say a Canadian company, North Star Drones will run the test that will take place between the Skylon Tower and Clifton Hill at 9 p.m.

The 10 minute test is part of a discussion about how drone shows might be used as entertainment for visitors.

The pathway between Robinson (Skylon Tower) and Clifton Hill will be closed to pedestrian traffic for safety reasons for the duration of the show and until the drones have landed (approx. 9-9:30pm)

Niagara Falls Tourism says the test will include 300 drones flying roughly 400 feet in the sky.

There will be no audio component to the test.

