Drought continues for the Ti-cats

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have won the 107th Grey Cup.

The Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33 to 12 at Calgary's McMahon Stadium for their first Grey Cup title since 1990.

Winnipeg's defence was huge in the victory.

They forced seven Hamilton turnovers along with six sacks.

Running back Andrew Harris is taking home the two big individual awards for his Grey Cup performance.

Harris has been named Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian of the 107th Grey Cup.

He's the first Canadian to ever win both awards.

The last Canadian to win a Grey Cup M-V-P was legendary quarterback Russ Jackson, who led the Ottawa Rough Riders to the C-F-L title in 1969.

The award for most outstanding Canadian in the Grey Cup was first handed out in 1971.

Harris ran for 134 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown.'

He also caught a T-D pass.