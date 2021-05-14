Drug and gun investigation in Niagara Falls leads police to woman being held against her will

A woman is safe after police arrested a suspect on firearm and drug charges and discovered a victim was being held against her will.

It all started on Wednesday when a suspect was arrested in the area of Jepson Street and St. Claire Avenue in Niagara Falls.

Police say they found drugs on the suspect worth about $5000, but officers also arrested a second suspect and discovered he was involved in an incident prior to his arrest.

Police say the man was holding a woman against her will, had pointed the firearm at her and committed an aggravated assaulted on another female victim.

Both victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The second suspect was arrested, and was found to be in possession of a baseball bat, punch knife and replica firearm with live rounds of .22 calibre ammunition.

A third suspect was arrested for drug related offences and found to be in possession of an expandable baton and switchblade knife.

45 year old Nicholas Roditis, 41 year old Randy Lanteigne, and 34 year old Kehinde J. Jeremiah - all of Niagara Falls - are facing charges.