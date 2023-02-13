Drug investigation in St. Catharines leads police to $150k worth of drugs in Hamilton apartment

Niagara Regional Police say they found $150,000 worth of drugs while searching a Hamilton apartment unit.

Niagara Police started investigating the sale of illegal drugs in St. Catharines back in November.

On Friday, February 10th, 2023, police teamed up with Hamilton officers to search a rented apartment room on John Street between Robert Street and Cannon Street East.

Officers arrested two people and seized 743 grams of suspected fentanyl and 54 grams of suspected cocaine.

The combined estimated street value of the drugs is $156,260.

25-year-old Juwan Osei of Hamilton, and 49-year-old Fernando Manuel Debarros of Kitchener have been arrested and are facing drug charges.