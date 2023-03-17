Drug investigation leads to the recovery of a gun and drugs in Niagara Falls
Two people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into the distribution of illegal drugs throughout Niagara Falls.
Niagara police street crime detectives seized a loaded handgun, fentanyl, cocaine and cash after executing search warrants Friday March 17.
One warrant was carried out at a residence in the area of River Road near Eastwood Crescent, the other was inside a hotel room in the area of Lundy's Lane and Beaverdams Road.
The estimated street value of the drugs is $39,000.
Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Steward of Mississauga is facing eleven charges including possesion of a prohibited weapon and trafficking.
Thirty-one-year-old Brett Mclaren of Niagara Falls is charged with two counts of trafficking.