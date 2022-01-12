Drug store theft in Grimsby leads to a pair of arrests

A theft at a Shoppers Drug Mart in Grimsby has led to a pair of arrests.

Niagara police responded to a possible theft at the store on St. Andrews Avenue on Tuesday.

Officers found the suspects and in the search of one of the suspects they found stolen property and illegal drugs.

The drugs - suspected to be Fentanyl, Crystal Methamphetamine, prescription narcotics and Cocaine have a street value of $22,000.

They also seized $730 of suspected proceeds of crime.

52 year old Lynn Marcoux from Welland is facing four counts of Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime.

29 year old Lukas Latka has been charged with Theft Under $5000.

Anyone who may have information about this incident are asked to contact the 8 District officers at 905-688-4111, extension 1025400.

