Drum roll for the two possible name selections for St. Catharines pavilion to honour Neil Peart

It’s come down to two names.

Starting on Friday residents will be able to cast their ballots to name the Lakeside Park pavilion to honour the late Rush drummer and one-time St. Catharines resident Neil Peart.

The city received hundreds of submissions for naming the Port structure, but have whittled it down to two names.

After staff review, and consultations with the Peart family, the City has settled two possible names for the public to vote on, ‘Neil Peart Pavilion’ and ‘Lakeside Park Pavilion.’

Voting opens on Friday via the City’s online engagement platform at www.engageSTC.ca/LakesideParkPavilion.

Following two weeks of voting the results will be tallied and the name presented to City Council for final approval.