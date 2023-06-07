DSBN also cancels outdoor activities for tomorrow
The District School Board of Niagara will be cancelling rigorous outdoor activities for tomorrow.
That includes track and field and outdoor physical education classes.
All DSBN students will also be kept inside during recess.
Officials say they will keep monitoring for safe levels of air quality, and they will share updated guidance based on how the conditions continue to change.
The Catholic Board has also implemented the safety measures for tomorrow.