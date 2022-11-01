DSBN and Niagara Catholic schools will be closed Friday if education workers strike as planned

The two largest school boards in Niagara will close schools this Friday if CUPE education workers walk off the job as planned.

The Niagara Catholic Board and District School Board of Niagara both will close schools on Friday if the education workers strike.

"Without CUPE staff in place in schools, we cannot provide a safe and healthy environment for students or staff. This decision was not made lightly and aligns with nearby school boards with a significant number of staff represented by CUPE." Niagara Catholic

The Catholic Board says any field trips, and before-and-after care running out of Catholic schools will also be cancelled for the day.

The DSBN says child care centres which operate out of schools can open, if they decide to. Click here for more details.

The Csc MonAvenir Board says it will not open schools if education workers are not there.

CUPE announced yesterday that its 55,000 education workers would not be going to work on Friday - despite provincial legislation being introduced.