DSBN and Niagara Catholic taking wait-and-see approach to Friday's CUPE protest

Niagara's two largest school boards are taking a wait and see approach after CUPE education workers announced today they would not be going to work on Friday - despite provincial legislation being introduced.

Niagara Catholic and District School Board of Niagara have sent out a letter to parents saying they would be waiting to see what transpires in the next few days before making a decision on whether schools will be open on Friday.

The Csc MonAvenir Board says it will not open schools if education workers are not there.

The Ford government says it will invoke the notwithstanding clause to head off any Constitutional challenges of the legislation introduced Monday, which also imposes a contract on the members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says the province's latest offer provides 2.5 per cent annual wage increases over four years for workers making less than $43,000 a year and 1.5 per cent for all others.

CUPE says if the legislation passes and it's illegal to strike, members will stage a province-wide ``political protest'' on Friday and whether it continues beyond that will ``be left up to what happens.''

CUPE represents approximately 55,000 school support staff, including custodians, early childhood educators, education assistants, and administration staff.

The workers have been without a collective agreement since Aug. 31 and despite several rounds of talks, a new one has yet to be negotiated.