DSBN announces new COVID-19 cases at AN Myer and Martha Cullimore

The District School Board of Niagara is confirming two more cases of COVID-19 within their school communities.

One new case has been confirmed at AN Myer Secondary School in Niagara Falls, and the other case is at Martha Cullimore in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Region Public Health is working on contact tracing, and will reach out to anyone considered to be at risk.

According to provincial data 12 students and 2 staff members at Niagara schools have been ill within the last 14 days:

Lincoln - Beamsville Secondary School - 1 student

Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Lockview Public School - 1 student

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Pubic School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Grimsby - St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

West Lincoln - St. Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Port Colborne - St. Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

The school boards note some of these cases are considered resolved, however public health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.

The provincial data does not include the AN Myer Secondary School or Martha Cullimore cases.

There is also no mention of the 15 confirmed cases at Welland's Quaker Road Public School on the provincial website.