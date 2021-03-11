DSBN announces new COVID-19 cases at AN Myer and Martha Cullimore
The District School Board of Niagara is confirming two more cases of COVID-19 within their school communities.
One new case has been confirmed at AN Myer Secondary School in Niagara Falls, and the other case is at Martha Cullimore in Niagara Falls.
Niagara Region Public Health is working on contact tracing, and will reach out to anyone considered to be at risk.
According to provincial data 12 students and 2 staff members at Niagara schools have been ill within the last 14 days:
Lincoln - Beamsville Secondary School - 1 student
Grimsby - Central Public School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Lockview Public School - 1 student
Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Pubic School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Grimsby - St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
West Lincoln - St. Martin Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
Port Colborne - St. Therese Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
The school boards note some of these cases are considered resolved, however public health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.
The provincial data does not include the AN Myer Secondary School or Martha Cullimore cases.
There is also no mention of the 15 confirmed cases at Welland's Quaker Road Public School on the provincial website.
