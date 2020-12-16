DSBN announces six new COVID-19 cases

The District School Board of Niagara is confirming six new COVID-19 cases within the DSBN community.

Three of the cases involve people from Forestview Public School, two from Lincoln Centennial Public School, and the final infected person attended Lockview Public School.

The DSBN does not reveal if infected people are staff members or students.

However, provincial data shows at least one staff member from Lincoln Centennial Public School has tested positive for the virus.

The stats show at least 8 staff members and 3 students in Niagara have reportedly contracted the virus within the past 14 days.

The DSBN also reported a case at Lincoln Centennial Public School earlier this week, but that case is not included within the newly announced six.