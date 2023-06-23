DSBN approves budget of $584 million for upcoming fiscal year

The District School Board of Niagara budget has been approved.

School Board Trustees passing a $584,913,491 budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

That number is $38 million higher than last year and helps account for a continued rise in enrolment.

The board is expecting to hire 109 new staff members to support the increase of nearly 1,400 elementary and secondary school students.

The budget includes $75 million for new school builds, modern additions, renovations and improvements. This includes beginning the new elementary school build in Niagara Falls, the new joint elementary school build in Wainfleet, and building three new sets of synthetic fields and tracks at Eden High School, Laura Secord Secondary School and Eastdale Secondary School.

The board will also be hiring 109 additional full-time staff, including over 60 classroom teachers and early childhood educators, Investing $1.5 million in hiring additional full-time learning resource teachers and multi-language resource coaches, providing direct support to students by investing $200,000 towards DSBN’s Student Equity Conference and enhanced equity, inclusion and anti-racism professional development for staff, and allocating $500,000 to expand DSBN’s culinary program under the skilled trades.

The DSBN’s fiscal year runs from September 1 to August 31