DSBN confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases

Three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Niagara schools.

Governor Simcoe Secondary in St. Catharines, E I McCulley Public School in St. Catharines, and Nelles Public School in Grimsby are reporting one new case each.

Niagara Region Public Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.

According to the provincial website, 51 students and 10 staff members at Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.

Niagara Falls - École Élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse - 1 student, 1 staff member

Welland - ÉIC Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf - 2 students

Welland - École élémentaire Franco-Niagara - 2 students

Niagara Falls - École élémentaire LaMarsh - 2 students, 2 staff members

Welland - Diamond Trail Public School - 3 students, 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 student, 1 staff member

Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 1 student

St. Catharine s- Ferndale Public School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student

St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Ontario Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Prince of Wales Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 2 students

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 1 student

Lincoln - Senator Gibson Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Victoria Public School - 1 student

Welland - Welland Centennial Secondary School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 2 students

St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School -1 student, 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

NIagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Welland - Notre Dame College School - 3 students, 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Niagara Falls - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Fort Erie - Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Pelham - St Alexander Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Pelham - St Ann Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Welland - St Augustine Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

Lincoln - St Mark Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student

Local school officials say some of the cases listed by the province are now considered resolved, but health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.

The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest cases from the DSBN.