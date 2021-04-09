DSBN confirms 3 new COVID-19 cases
Three more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Niagara schools.
Governor Simcoe Secondary in St. Catharines, E I McCulley Public School in St. Catharines, and Nelles Public School in Grimsby are reporting one new case each.
Niagara Region Public Health will be in contact with anyone considered to be at risk.
According to the provincial website, 51 students and 10 staff members at Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days.
Niagara Falls - École Élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse - 1 student, 1 staff member
Welland - ÉIC Saint-Jean-de-Brébeuf - 2 students
Welland - École élémentaire Franco-Niagara - 2 students
Niagara Falls - École élémentaire LaMarsh - 2 students, 2 staff members
Welland - Diamond Trail Public School - 3 students, 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 student, 1 staff member
Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 1 student
St. Catharine s- Ferndale Public School - 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student
St. Catharines - Lincoln Centennial Public School - 1 student
Thorold - Ontario Public School - 1 student
Thorold - Prince of Wales Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 2 students
Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 1 student
Lincoln - Senator Gibson Public School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Victoria Public School - 1 student
Welland - Welland Centennial Secondary School - 1 student
Niagara Falls - Westlane Secondary School - 1 student
Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 2 students
St. Catharines - Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School -1 student, 1 staff member
Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
NIagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Welland - Notre Dame College School - 3 students, 1 staff member
St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Niagara Falls - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
Fort Erie - Our Lady of Victory Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Pelham - St Alexander Catholic Elementary School - 2 students
Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 4 students
Pelham - St Ann Catholic Elementary School - 1 student
Welland - St Augustine Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member
Lincoln - St Mark Catholic Elementary School - 2 students
Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student
Local school officials say some of the cases listed by the province are now considered resolved, but health officials encourage anyone who may have had contact with a known case of COVID-19 to monitor for symptoms for at least 14 days.
The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest cases from the DSBN.
