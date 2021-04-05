DSBN confirms 4 new COVID-19 cases

The District School Board of Niagara is confirming four new COVID-19 cases within their community.

Diamond Trail Public School, Oakridge Public School, Prince of Wales Public School in Thorold, and Senator Gibson are reporting one new case each.

Niagara Region Public Health will contact anyone considered to be at risk.

According to provincial data 46 students and 6 staff members in Niagara schools have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.

Niagara Falls - École Élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Edith Cavell Public School - 1 staff member

Pelham - E L Crossley Secondary School - 2 students

Fort Erie - Garrison Road Public School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Greendale Public School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Harriet Tubman Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - James Morden Public School - 1 student

Thorold - Ontario Public School - 4 students

Fort Erie - Peace Bridge Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Prince Philip Public School - 1 student

Niagara Falls - Princess Margaret Public School - 1 student

Welland - Quaker Road Public School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Stamford Collegiate - 1 student

St. Catharines - St Catharines Collegiate Institute and Vocational School - 1 staff member

Niagara Falls - Valley Way Public School - 2 student

Welland - Welland Centennial Secondary School - 1 student

Grimsby - Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - Loretto Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Niagara Falls - Notre Dame Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Welland - Notre Dame College School - 3 students, 1 staff member

St. Catharines - Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Elementary School - 5 students

Niagara Falls - Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Elementary School - 1 staff member

St. Catharines - St. Alfred Catholic Elementary School - 3 students

Welland - St. Andrew Catholic Elementary School - 4 students

Pelham - St Ann Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

Thorold - St Charles Catholic Elementary School - 1 student

St. Catharines - St Denis Catholic Elementary School - 2 students

Niagara Falls - St. Michael Catholic High School - 1 student

Although school officials say some of these cases are considered resolved, health experts urge anyone who may have come into contact with a known case of COVID-19 to watch for symptoms for at least 14 days.

The provincial data does not include all known cases, including the latest DSBN cases.