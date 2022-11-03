DSBN confirms as of now that schools will be closed tomorrow

The District School Board of Niagara has sent out the following note to parents with the pending job action tomorrow by education workers.

"At the time we are sending this message, an agreement has not been reached between CUPE and the province, and CUPE will be withdrawing their services tomorrow on Friday, November 4, 2022.

This means that all DSBN schools will be closed to students tomorrow on Friday, November 4.

Please see below for what we will be open, closed or cancelled tomorrow for the DSBN:

DSBN Schools: all elementary and secondary schools will be closed to students. There will be no virtual learning delivered on Friday

Child Care: child care programs operating in our schools will be allowed to operate in our buildings should they choose to stay open. Please contact your child care provider directly for more information

EarlyON Centres: EarlyON Centres will be closed

Extracurriculars: after hours sports, practices, and other activities will be cancelled and re-scheduled

Transportation: all transportation to and from school will not be running

Community Rentals: all school permits are cancelled

Adult Continuing Education: all in-person adult continuing education classes are cancelled

Should there be a change at any point tonight in the negotiations and schools are able to open tomorrow for Friday, November 4, we will communicate with you immediately. Please continue to monitor our negotiation updates web page, DSBN social media channels and local media outlets for updates. Information about tomorrow will be posted by 6 a.m."