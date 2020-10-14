DSBN confirms COVID-19 case at Dalewood French Immersion Public School
Another case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a St. Catharines school.
This time, someone at Dalewood French Immersion Public School tested positive.
The District School Board of Niagara does not release if the infected person is a staff member or student, but they say the person is self-isolating at home.
A thorough cleaning of the school has been completed and Niagara Public Health will be contacting anyone who may have been in close proximity to the infected person.
