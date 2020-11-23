DSBN confirms COVID-19 case at Eden High School
A person at Eden High School in St. Catharines has tested positive for COVID-19.
District School Board of Niagara officials confirmed the case this morning.
A thorough deep cleaning of the school is underway and public health inspectors will visit to ensure all protocols are being followed.
For privacy reasons, the school board does not reveal if the infected person is a staff member or a student, but anyone who may have come into close contact with the person will be contacted by Public Health.
-
Out of the Cold ProgramMatt Holmes Speaks with Susan Venditti - Executive Director Start Me Up Niagara regarding the Out of the Cold program
-
Record Lake Ontario Rescues As Volunteers Wrap Up Busy 2020 SeasonMatt Holmes Speaks with Doug Mepham - GAMRU regarding a record number of rescues in 2020
-
Want to Save the Economy, Start by Vanquishing COVID-19, According to Brock ProfessorMatt Holmes Speaks with Blayne Haggart - Associate Professor of Political Science Brock University regarding his paper on COVID-19 and the economy