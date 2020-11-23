DSBN confirms COVID-19 case at Eden High School

A person at Eden High School in St. Catharines has tested positive for COVID-19.

District School Board of Niagara officials confirmed the case this morning.

A thorough deep cleaning of the school is underway and public health inspectors will visit to ensure all protocols are being followed.

For privacy reasons, the school board does not reveal if the infected person is a staff member or a student, but anyone who may have come into close contact with the person will be contacted by Public Health.